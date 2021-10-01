Reese Witherspoon talks about parenting

Reese Witherspoon was a guest on The View and talked about the difficulties she faced while raising her daughter Ava Philip.

Reese Witherspoon (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

The 45-year-old actress revealed that she coped with everything on her own. “I lived away from my mother. She then worked as a full-time nurse, and I was raising a small child. I was 23 years old, ”says Witherspoon. “I didn’t have sisters, I didn’t have aunts. I was alone in a new city, Los Angeles, and literally had no friends. I cried all the time, ”she added.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava (Photo: @avaphillippe)

The star admitted that she had absolutely no idea how to cope with a small child. “I didn’t know what to do when the child was crying all night. Ava didn’t sleep at night until seven months, and I just didn’t know what to do. I thought she was constantly hungry, ”the actress admitted.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava (Photo: @avaphillippe)

Reese Witherspoon seems to be too concerned about motherhood. Last month, she spoke frankly about regretting early marriage and motherhood. Recall that Reese was married to actor Ryan Philip from 1999 to 2008. In this marriage, the actress gave birth to two children – daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese. On March 26, 2011, Witherspoon married agent Jim Thoth, and a year later gave birth to Tennessee’s son James.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip (Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Images)