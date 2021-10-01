Released a teaser for the fantastic thriller with Hugh Jackman “Remembrance”

Hugh Jackman on his Twitter account shared a new teaser for the fantastic post-apocalyptic drama thriller with himself and Rebecca Ferguson, starring Reminiscence.

The director, screenwriter and co-producer of the project is Lisa Joy, wife of Jonathan Nolan and one of the creators of The Black Label and Westworld. As well as the announced series on Fallout and Gibson’s Peripherals. The picture is Lisa’s debut as a screenwriter and director of a “big” movie.

The film is set in the near future, where Miami is almost completely submerged as a result of global warming. “Private detective and psychologist Nick Bannister (Jackman), using a special technology, seeks out the necessary moments in human memory so that the customer can relive the past and remember something important,” the synopsis expresses.

One day, a client (Ferguson) appears at the doorstep of Nick’s office with a simple request: she forgot where she left the keys. This common case turns into a novel for them … “until one day the woman disappears without a trace.” And now Nick now has a series of exciting puzzles ahead.

The film will premiere abroad in theaters and on HBO Max on September 3. In Russia – April 15.

Earlier, another teaser for “Memories” was unveiled:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aDgzrME-0U