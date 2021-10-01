Released the trailer for the detective series with Kate Winslet “Meir from Easttown”

The HBO channel has shown the trailer for its dark detective series “Mare of Easttown” (Mare of Easttown) – the video is posted on the YouTube account of the service. The show was announced as a mini-series, but we know that if “Meir” “shoots”, no one is safe from the continuation.

45-year-old British actress Kate Winslet, who has an Oscar and an impressive collection of important film awards, plays here a police detective in a small town in Pennsylvania, where a brutal murder takes place. Which she investigates, according to tradition, in parallel trying to solve personal problems – a woman’s life is crumbling, of course.

The creators promise to immerse the viewer in the exploration of the dark sides of the life of a small provincial community.

The project is directed by Craig Zobel (American Gods, Outcast, Westworld). The script was written by Brad Ingelsby (“From Hell”, “Woman on Fire”).

Other roles: Sozy Bacon (“13 Reasons Why”, “Narco: Mexico”), David Denman (“True Detective,” “The X-Files”), Neil Huff (“The Wire,” “Billions”), Cameron Mann (” Daredevil), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Julianne Nicholson (Masters of Sex, Tonya Against All).

Premiere – April 18th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwaLLEZO6FM