Results of the day: Afanasiev conquered Tampa

Two goals and a pass from Yegor Afanasyev helped Nashville inflict a major defeat on Tampa, played by goalkeeper Amir Miftakhov. Two assists from Vladimir Tkachev helped Los Angeles gain the upper hand over Vegas, in which defender Daniil Miromanov scored a goal. And Dmitry Kulikov scored the first point for Minnesota, which lost to Colorado in the most exciting match of the day. NHL.com is taking stock of Thursday’s NHL preseason.

Tampa Bay Lightning 2-6 Nashville Predators

Who is Yegor Afanasyev? After the match with “Tampa” such a question was actively sounded from the fans of “Nashville” in social networks. The reason for the interest is understandable – in the game with the current Stanley Cup winner, the 20-year-old Russian scored a double and added a pass to this, making a strong impression on the observers and making a significant claim to be included in the main team for the first match of the regular season.

Tweet from @PredsNHL: >> EGOAT GOAL

Selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, the forward scored a double in the second period, scoring a goal 63 seconds apart, turning the score into 4: 1.

Tweet from @PredsNHL: ANOTHER FOR EGOR! 4-1! pic.twitter.com/z4gVASS5mJ

Afanasyev has signed a three-year rookie contract, so he has every chance of getting into the roster. He has three goals in just two preseason games.

At “Nashville” Philip Forsberg also scored a double and a transfer, and Thomas Novak scored 2 (1 + 1) points. Forward “Predators” Yakov Trenin played 14:05 and scored one pass, two throws and four power moves.

At “Tampa”, which realized one majority of seven, Anthony Cirelli and Fredrik Klasson scored on the puck. “Tampa” lost the first two test matches. Brian Elliott (11 saves with 14 shots) and Amir Miftakhov (14/17) played at the Lightning goal. There were no other Russians in Tampa.

Los Angeles Kings 3-1 Vegas Golden Knights

Goals by Brendan Lemieux, Lias Andersson and Artur Kaliev brought Los Angeles victory. The second and third washers were assisted by Vladimir Tkachev, who scored 3 (0 + 3) points in two test matches.

The only goal of “Vegas” was scored by the defender Daniil Miromanov, who signed a one-year contract for the newcomer in March. In the second period, he joined the attack and hit the near top corner of Garrett Sparks’ goal with the strongest wrist throw.

The meeting took place in Salt Lake City, so there are no detailed statistics on the match, but we know that the 24-year-old Russian has two shots. Evgeny Dadonov also played for Golden Knights, opposite whose name there are solid zeros in the protocol. However, according to eyewitnesses, Dadonov was visible and made an interesting trio with Peyton Krebs and Nolan Patrick.

Colorado Avalanche 6-4 Minnesota Wild

The teams staged a notable hack with 66 minutes of penalties and a dozen goals. In the first period, “Colorado” came out twice, forcing “Minnesota” to recoup twice. In the second period, “Wild” looked more interesting and came out ahead – 4: 3. But in the last 20 minutes, Avalanche scored three unanswered goals, and defender Samuel Girard scored the winning goal at 4: 4 with 3:15 to the end.

In “Colorado” defender Eric Johnson scored a double, and Nazim Kadri scored 3 (1 + 2) points. In Minnesota, Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scored most goals, while Mats Zuccarello made three assists.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Avalanche forward Kirill Kaprizov did not take part in the match. On the other hand, forward Mikhail Maltsev played for Denver; The defense of “Minnesota” was played by Dmitry Kulikov, who became the team leader in playing time (22:54). In the episode with Hartman’s goal, he marked the transfer, and also made two shots on target and applied three power tricks.

Tweet from @mnwild: Ope, there it is! #Mnwild | @ RHartzy18 pic.twitter.com/3IOYBKLDHS

Boston Bruins 4-2 Philadelphia Flyers

Boston conceded first, but then four players hit the puck and secured the victory over the Flyers. The Bruins have scored goals from Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Brandon Carlo and Jake Debrask, while Taylor Hall and Eric Howla each made two assists. All 60 minutes at the gate of “Boston” played by Jeremy Swayman, who made 16 saves.

Video: BOS-PHIL: Hall takes Marchand to the shot

Both goals “Philadelphia” in the majority were scored by Joel Farabi. Martin Jones (8/11) and Felix Sandstrom (11/12) played alternately at the goal.

Not a single Russian took part in the match.

Detroit Red Wings 6-2 Buffalo Sabers

Detroit won thanks to Robbie Fabbry’s double and three assists from Pius Suter. The Red Wings’ win was largely due to the 3:12 cut in the second period, which threw in three goals and turned the 0-1 score into 3-1. Alex Nedelkovich, traded from Carolina, made his debut at the gates of Detroit. He saved 17 shots out of 19. He was replaced by Viktor Brattström with 13 saves.

At Buffalo, Rasmus Asplund scored a goal and an assist, while Dylan Cosens made two assists. At the gate, “Sabers” played Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 26 saves.

Russian hockey players did not appear on the ice.

Anaheim Ducks – San Jose Sharks – 1: 3

The Sharks conceded in the seventh minute of the first period on a power play, but then scored a goal in each period to win. Ryan Merkley, Jeffrey Veal and Kevin Labank scored on goals for the Sharks. Vila’s winning puck was assisted by Russian defender Artemy Knyazev, who failed in the previous match against Dax (useful minus-3). He spent 18:09 on the ice today, finishing with a plus-1 utility and three shots. James Rymer (24 saves) spent the entire fight at the Sharks goal, and Alexey Melnichuk insured him on the bench.

Video: ANA-SHSH: Labank scores on the second try

Anaheim’s only goal was scored by Benoit-Olivier Grul. Among the forwards, Alexander Volkov became the leader in playing time (18:00). He scored one throw, two hits and two blocked throws.