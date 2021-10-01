Returned to Spain and brought her to her knees. Great Radamel Falcao

Nine seasons later, after playing for Manchester United, Chelsea, Monaco and Galatasaray, 35-year-old Falcao returned to the Spanish championship. The last two years in Istanbul, where he played 47 matches and scored 22 goals, have been controversial due to frequent injuries. Radamel needed a change of scenery. The former Atlético striker, who won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and King’s Cup, intends to prove to himself and everyone that he is in great shape and deserves to be at the World Cup in Qatar.

In Vallecas, the Colombian immediately found a second life and a new family. More than 2,500 people were eagerly awaiting his appearance at the Rayo Stadium a few hours before the presentation. “Falcao is one of the best goalscorers in the history of football and he accepted ours from numerous offers,” said club president Raul Martin Presa proudly.

Radamel Falcao, Rayo Vallecano Photo: Getty Images

Radamel for the first time refused the ninth number, taking the third. The reason for such an unusual choice is simple: his father, defender Radamel Garcia King, played under him all his life. So the footballer showed love and admiration for his father. “Falkaomania” swept Madrid, T-shirts with his name for 80 euros were sold out in a matter of hours. “There is nothing strange about that,” says Piti Medina Luna, Rayo’s third top scorer. – Radamel is a historic acquisition for the club. Since the days of Hugo Sánchez, we have not had a player of this level. He is synonymous with a goal in Spain, a true professional. I myself was looking forward to his arrival. ”

Falcao, already in his debut match, met the expectations of the fans, who tirelessly chanted his name. He entered the field in the second half of the derby with Getafe and just nine minutes later scored the first goal for the new team. According to Union Rayo, Radamel became the fastest debut goalscorer in the club’s history in the 21st century, beating Julio Alvarez by 10 minutes. “With the departure of players like Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, La Liga has become more equal. I am very motivated, so I will give my best 100% in every game. After the first training session with the team, I was pleasantly surprised by its solidarity and ambition, ”said the Colombian footballer.

Radamel Falcao celebrates goal against Athletic Photo: Getty Images

The next match in Bilbao was of particular importance not only for Falcao, but also for Rayo coach Andoni Iraola, a former legendary player of the Basque club. Traveling to San Mames against Athletic, who have never lost this season, is not an easy task for the team returning from Segunda. In such meetings, details decide everything. Falcao entered the field in the 76th minute with the score 1: 1. Already in stoppage time, thanks to a complete understanding with the Portuguese midfielder Bebe, his clear canopy to the center, Radamel hit the opponent’s goal with his head and secured three points for the team. Iraola said at the post-match press conference: “Not even a week has passed since Falcao is training with us, but he has a great desire to join the team as quickly as possible. He has great scoring flair and will gradually get more playing time. ” The Spanish media began to make fun of Barcelona: “If you are for Rayo, you can sleep peacefully, but Barcelona seem to have lost their strikers.”

On May 9, 2012, in the Europa League final in Bucharest, Radamel Falcao left Athletic without a trophy, when the current Rayo coach was still defending the colors of the team from Bilbao. “It happens in football. Life is full of surprises. Until we talked about that match, maybe before the game with Atlético, he will remind me of this, ”the Basque coach commented. In Madrid, everyone worries whether Falcao will score the ball against Atlético, to which the Colombian replied: “I will not openly celebrate the goal for the team that gave me so much.” Falcao’s popularity is sky-high, with more followers on Twitter (17.3 million) than Mbappe and Holanna for two (7.8 million). Behind were the nines of Real Madrid and Atlético, Benzema and Luis Suarez.

Radamel Falcao vs. Athletic in the 2011/12 Europa League final Photo: Getty Images

El Tigre in the last round in a home match against Cadiz started and again hit the opponent’s goal. There were those who did not believe in his appearance, and those who doubted the advisability of the transfer due to age and numerous injuries (18), but Radamel reassured everyone with goals scored.

Falcao is the third player in La Liga history in goals per game (0.7), ahead of only two beasts: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. At Atletico, Radamel was the team’s top scorer twice, and now he reigns in Vallecas.

