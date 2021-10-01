Returned to your ex? Jennifer Lopez spends time with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

On the web, they immediately started talking about the reunion of the star couple. The artists met in the early 2000s and even wanted to get married, but their union turned out to be short-lived. Just a year after announcing their engagement, the lovers broke off their relationship. However, now the fans are sure: a new attempt will turn out to be a success.

On May 5, the first details of a possible novel appeared at all. “Lopez and Affleck are having a great time. It’s been years since they parted ways and are now making up for lost time. They have something to talk about. They plan to talk again, ”the insiders intrigue.

Actor spotted in Jennifer’s car

It is said that 48-year-old Ben spent several hours at the house of his ex-fiancée. However, the actor is in no hurry to comment on the situation. Now the star is going through a difficult period in her life. At the beginning of the year, his beloved left him – actress Ana de Armas. Against the background of the experiences, the once Hollywood handsome man was pretty haggard, having lost his former muscles.

51-year-old Jennifer is also unlucky in matters of the heart. She recently canceled her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, which she had been waiting for for two years. The artist was going to arrange a large-scale celebration, but at first the pandemic interfered with the plans, and then in the pair there were completely omissions.

The singer drove past the paparazzi in the same car

Moreover, evil fate pursued the lovers on the day of the engagement. Ex-baseball player Jose Canseco said that he sympathized with Lopez, because she chose a real traitor as her husband. “The poor girl doesn’t know: the groom is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. I heard with my own ears Alex calling her. This guy is just a piece of shit, ”he wrote on social networks.

By the way, not all fans enthusiastically accepted the news of the reunion of Jennifer and Affleck. Some are sure: the singer should be alone after breaking up with Rodriguez. “It will be a toxic relationship”; “Jen is not a good idea,” users warn.

Ben hurried to hide

