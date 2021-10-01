Review of the documentary series “The history of swear words”

In early January, Netflix released History of Swear Words, a documentary series about swearing. Its heroes are historians, linguists and often cursing actors, led by Nicholas Cage. Let’s analyze why it is worth spending time on 6 small episodes where everyone swears at what the light is worth.

What’s happening. “The history of swear words” tells, as the name suggests, about the origin of swear words. Philologists, comedians and actors talk about where the most popular obscene words come from: fuck, shit, and so on. Compared to Russian swearing, English sounds much poorer. There are really few fundamental words in it, but they have many meanings and many derivatives. “History” helps to look differently at mat, partially whitewash it in the eyes of the public and understand why we have a need to swear at all.

Historical examples and real-life experiments help to understand that swearing words are very useful tools: they can relieve physical pain, and sometimes even help in the fight against sexism. So far, there are only six episodes, but it is quite possible that a second season is not far off. In the first, in addition to the main guest star Nicolas Cage, actors Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Elvis Mitchell (“The Politician”), comedians Jim Jefferies, Sarah Silverman and Nikki Glaser and many others also starred.

What it looks like. Basically, the heroes of “History of swear words” just talk, as in many other documentary series. Experts provide historical background, actors and celebrities share personal stories or act out scenes by roles. But all this is decorated quite brightly – the series is very reminiscent of Drunk History and other entertainment and educational shows. All stories are retold in their own words, with funny expressive expressions and graphics. Historical events are shown with funny animations. Separately, Nicolas Cage does not let you relax. He delivers his remarks with such epicness, as if you are watching not an episode about the word “shit”, but a film with the release of hostages. By the way, the great news is that there is no censorship in the series: all words sound in full format.