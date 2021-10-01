Review of the first 5 episodes of “Meir from Easttown”

On April 19, the Amediatek platform released the first of seven episodes of the miniseries Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet and supporting actors Evan Peters and Guy Pearce. I’ve already watched the first five episodes and I’m telling you why Meir has so far turned out to be an unsuccessful detective story and a mediocre drama – but at the same time a very high-quality black comedy.

Plot

Meir Sheehan (Winslet) is a small town police detective in Pennsylvania. She deals with the usual criminal trifles for a provincial village: once again she detains a city thief-drug addict or is looking for a type who allegedly peeped out the window of a schoolgirl dressing up. But about ten years ago, a little girl disappeared from the city without a trace, and her inconsolable mother continues to search for her. Meir’s investigation has led nowhere, which leaves her with remorse. One night in a forest outside the city, a brutal murder of a single teenage mother takes place. Meir embarks on an investigation that will not only open up her old injuries and the wounds of the rest of the townspeople, but also inflict a lot of new pain on the townspeople. In parallel with the investigation, Meir’s relationship with her own mother and teenage daughter, who live under the same roof, unfolds; Meir’s relationship with her ex-husband and his new wife, who settled in the house opposite; Meir’s relationship with the only person she knows “out of town” – the writer Richard (Pierce). Yes, there are many lines of Meir’s relationship in the series, which at first glance have nothing to do with the crime she is investigating.

Script quality

The script for all the episodes of “Meir from Easttown” was written by the well-known American screenwriter Brad Ingelsby. Fans of genre cinema are familiar with his crime thrillers Out of Furnace and Run All Night, fans of the mainstream with the sports drama Way Back with Ben Affleck as basketball coach- alcoholic. The plots themselves in the scripts written by Ingelsby do not differ in special quality. They are commonplace for both sports drama and thriller, they consist of cliches, and the best moments are direct borrowings from other films. What sets Ingelsby apart from other writers is her work with the characters and their environments. His heroes turn out to be alive, broken or broken people who cannot get out of the hell they have created, regardless of their most outstanding personal or professional qualities. In “Out of the Game” and “Out of the Hell” the action takes place among the lower classes of Pennsylvania workers, where both the details of everyday life and the way of life of people are captured with phenomenal observation. The Night Fugitive is set in New York, but even there, working with the details of the speech and behavior of Irish mobsters, police officers and ex-boxers goes beyond the genre and makes us talk about the screenwriter as a real artist.

Meir of Easttown is Ingelsby’s first TV series. This is a project in which everything is tied to the scriptwriter – even more than to the performer of the main role. Easttown, Pennsylvania is the hometown of Brad Ingelsby, all the characters are probably copied from living people and therefore turned out to be so expressive. The detective line, as usual with this screenwriter, is entirely taken from other films and TV series. The drama is clearly made from scraps of Offside: Winslet’s character is a former high school basketball player, and in the first episode, the entire city recalls Meir’s decisive shot in the High School Championship final 25 years ago. These are the advantages and disadvantages typical of Ingelsby scripts, multiplied by the hours-long format … except for the completely unexpected humor for me (and, I think, any fan of this author).

The main virtue of the series: a black comedy with Kate Winslet

The investigation of any, even the smallest, crime in such a small town is always a comedy. After all, the victim, the criminal, and the witnesses, and the police are either relatives, or childhood friends, or classmates, here everything is so closely connected with everyone that it makes it impossible to maintain at least some professional relationship. Add to this the very character of Meir, and we get a very funny series. This is the only heroine for the entire detective genre (including films, TV series, and literature) who has a grandson (Miss Marple is older than Meir, but she had no children or grandchildren). The main family conflict in the series revolves around the fact that Meir’s son is a drug addict who committed suicide and left a young child. Meir, with her mother and daughter, raise their grandson on their own – but his biological mother appears, a drug addict who is tied up and re-educated, who wants to regain custody of the child. Meir is not going to part with her grandson and is ready for anything for this, including malfeasance.

Surprisingly, such a dark theme is not solved by Ingelsby in the key of hopeless drama. Everyone around – including, deep down, Meir herself – understands that the child needs to be given, that it will be better for everyone, including the boy himself. Actions – and even crimes – Meir evoke understanding rather than condemnation of others. These are harmless, ridiculous throwing, in which first the worst, and then the best qualities of the heroine emerge to the surface. Winslet is 46 years old and Meir is not in very good physical shape. She can’t even chase a criminal without twisting her ankle. The way she moves with her leg tucked in and just talks to others – features of a bold and unconventional image that can only be compared with the heroine Amy Adams in Sharp Objects. Formally, every word of the heroine is, to one degree or another, a criticism of Easttown, and of small towns in general. But in each remark, one way or another, Meir’s love for his own city with all its flaws, and the people who still live in it, is manifested. Conflicts between Meir and her mother (Gene Smart) and her daughter (Angauri Rice) add comedy on the grounds that they still like Meir’s ex-husband (David Denman from The Office). Actually, everyone in the city really likes him – except for Meir herself. Side arches with the romantic adventures of mother and daughter Meir are completely pure, light comedy without any admixture of crime.

The show’s biggest flaw: a detective line with Evan Peters

Although the critics were given only five of the seven episodes of Meir of Easttown, we can already say that the detective did not work out. It doesn’t matter what final answers Ingelsby will offer in the last couple of episodes and even who turns out to be the killer in the end – this is a too banal and uninteresting story with too obvious borrowing of entire episodes from films that have long become classics of the detective and thriller genres. To avoid spoilers, I won’t give specific examples, but you will definitely recognize the key action scene (the original film even won an Oscar). The hopelessness of the entire line of investigation is embodied in Evan Peters as a visiting detective, helping Meir and trying to delve into the mysteries of the small town. Here the case is the same as with Rami Malek in the disastrous detective story “The Devil is in the Details”. A very talented actor has been invited who can play anything. And for him was written the extremely expressionless role of a young man in a suit, each line of which can be predicted before he opens his mouth. In all his screen time, Peters does not say a single phrase that non-standardly promotes the investigation or makes you look at what is happening from a different angle. This is a plot mechanism in its purest form: Peters’ hero mechanically presents information to Winslet’s heroine that moves the shadow of suspicion to another relative or acquaintance. And, without spoilers, the scriptwriter’s attempt to humanize Peters’ character in the later episodes turned out to be banal, clumsy and ridiculous – especially in the series, where the main character is presented to us as a woman in her forties, dating people of her age or older.

Meir of Easttown was supposed to be directed by Ingelsby’s longtime partner Gavin O’Connor, but in the end Craig Zobel directed all seven episodes. This is a good, original director, all of whose previous works (from “The Hunt” to Compliance) deserve attention. But he doesn’t have a flamboyant visual style to draw out such ungrateful detective material: it’s not Carey Fukunaga in True Detective, or Jean-Marc Vallee in Sharp Objects. As a result, the whole detective part of “Meir” is hard and uninteresting to watch – and this is still 60% of the series’ timing.

Verdict

Despite Kate Winslet’s strong acting and glimpses of genius in Brad Ingelsby’s script, Meir of Easttown is not a successful detective or thriller. This is a tolerable drama and a very strong comedy, but the whole project is turned towards the detective part, the heroes investigate, hunt, look for a clue, and the fact that all this is so boring to follow is disappointing. On the other hand, the show is uniquely deep and unusual about life in a modern American small town. In TV shows and movies, it is usually removed under the detective story, under the genre, such living people and convincing surroundings are often shown to us indie games like Night in The Woods, made by people who grew up in such settlements. In this regard, “Meir of Easttown” is a unique document of the era that deserves the attention of viewers who want to look at real life against the background of a fictional crime.