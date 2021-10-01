https://ria.ru/20210727/cruise-1742970951.html
Reviews of the movie “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson appeared on the web
Reviews of the film “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson appeared on the web – Russia news today
Reviews of the movie “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson appeared on the web
The first reviews of the movie “Jungle Cruise” have appeared on the web, according to Screen Rant. RIA Novosti, 27.07.2021
2021-07-27T04: 51
2021-07-27T04: 51
2021-07-27T04: 51
culture
culture News
movies and TV series
Dwayne Johnson
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742968571_650-0:4291:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe2defd3d65836c4fbbfca36d4204e7a.jpg
MOSCOW, July 27 – RIA Novosti. The first reviews of the film “Jungle Cruise” appeared on the web, according to Screen Rant. Critics who watched the picture before its official premiere share their opinions on social networks. They think it’s a flawed but fun adventure. The events of the film take place at the beginning of the 20th century. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is a researcher who decided to find the magical tree of life. For this, she goes to the forests of the Amazon. She is assisted by river ferry captain Frank (Dwayne Johnson). The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. “Johnson has been saying for a couple of years that the film was inspired by such projects as Indiana Jones, Romance with a Stone, The African Queen, and so it is. Cinema is very funny, he has a heart, and in ten minutes you already become his prisoner. Please, more, “- assures Screen Rant editor Rob Keyes. Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment says Jungle Cruise is a big, funny and summertime fun adventure for the whole family. Dwayne Johnson is fascinated – the script works for him. The Rock and Emily Blunt have a great comedy duo. “Nightmarish Conjurings’ Shannon McGrew said the movie might also appeal to horror fans. The director of the project has previously directed horror films, and his past is evident in the way monsters are depicted in” Jungle Cruise “. “I watched this film and now I understand why Johnson so wanted his director to direct Black Adam as well. It’s such a funny adventure film that audiences of all ages will love it, “writes Collider’s Stephen Weintraub. The film will be released in Russia on July 29, 2021.
https://ria.ru/20210520/f9-1733145171.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742968571_1105-0:3836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13f494186e32d48f37e409ac5eb7b34b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
culture news, movies and TV series, dwayne johnson