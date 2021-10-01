RFU published the results of consideration of controversial episodes of the match “Zenith” – “Wings of the Soviets”

A meeting of the Expert and Judicial Commission under the President of the RFU took place, at which appeals from Russian football clubs were considered. In particular, the appeals of the football clubs “Zenith” and “Wings of the Soviets” were considered.

The Commission decided as follows:

“1. The referee correctly counted the goal against Krylia Sovetov in the 35th minute of the match. The decision of the ESC is motivated by the fact that both players are fighting for position on the field in an attempt to play the ball using their hands in a similar manner.

2. The referee did not correctly send off Zenit player Dmitry Chistyakov in the 47th minute of the match. The decision of the ESC is motivated by the fact that the Zenit player uses his elbow in a reckless manner, without using excessive force in relation to the opponent.

3. The referee erroneously assigned a 11-meter kick to the gates of Krylia Sovetov in the 77th minute of the match. The decision of the ESC is motivated by the fact that the Zenit player falls after a light contact (touch) in the legs, significantly exaggerating its consequences, “- said in a message published on the official website of the RFU.

Recall that the match took place on September 25 and ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the team from St. Petersburg.