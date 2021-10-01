Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky on the set of the music video in New York

Love works wonders for the stars of the stage too. So the singer Rihanna, who in recent years has only been engaged in her fashion and cosmetic business, seems to be so happy that she finally decided to take part in a new video. Filming has been going on for three days in New York, right on the streets of the Bronx, so it is not surprising that the couple got into the lenses of the paparazzi several times.

The lovers in the photographs are in different looks and in different locations: on the balcony she is in a pink fur coat and short shorts, he is in a light green hat with earflaps, and on the street, despite mid-July, she walks in a sheepskin coat, leather trousers and a top, and he follows his beloved in black jeans and a shirt. And although frank scenes of kisses and hot hugs were not noticed (but everything can be), they are not interested in romance – both are completely glowing with happiness.

I must say that there were no statements about the shooting of the video from Rihanna, but Western journalists concluded that the video was for the singer’s song, not the rapper’s, because recently A $ AP Rocky, that work on his next album was completed. At the same time, in May there were rumors that Rihanna was preparing the ninth album, and was going to shoot a new video in July.

Recall that rumors of an affair between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spread back in early December last year, when they were seen walking around New York, and before that they were seen together at a dinner at the Beatrice Inn. Later, a People insider stated that the artists started dating back in November and they are “really inseparable.” In May, a month after the paparazzi filmed the lovers as they left the Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old rapper spoke to a reporter about Rihanna and called her “the love of his life” and “his lady.”