Rihanna bought a mansion next to Paul McCartney

Rihanna The singer managed to get a luxury house at a discount.

The Beatles star Paul McCartney has a new neighbor – a house in Beverly Hills next to his estate was acquired by singer Rihanna. She became the owner of a mansion built in the 30s.

It once belonged to the daughter of the writer Sidney Sheldon, and then was sold to investor Daniel Starr. He arranged a major and very expensive renovation in the mansion, and then sued the contractors, accusing them of terrible work.

The house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a chic, huge marble kitchen. There is an outdoor courtyard with a terrace and a pool with spa.

Also attached is a plot of more than two thousand square meters. It is surrounded by hedges and is located in a secluded mountainous area.

McCartney is not the singer’s only stellar neighbor. Mariah Carey’s house is nearby, although she hasn’t appeared there for a long time.

Starr originally wanted to bail out $ 15 million for the estate, but according to the Daily Mail, Rihanna paid $ 13.8 million for it. This is about a billion rubles at the current exchange rate.

By the way, another house with enviable neighbors is now for sale in California – it is located behind a fence from the plot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.