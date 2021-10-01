Rihanna for River Island: New Fall-Winter 2013-14 Collection | Intermoda.Ru

The lull in the sphere of “star” collaborations seems to be over: singer Rihanna has opened the veil of secrecy over the new – already the second in a row – collection for the River Island brand, timed to coincide with the fall-winter 2013-2014 season. What Rihanna’s new creation will look like can be appreciated thanks to a short behind-the-scenes video of the creation of the collection.

According to Adam Selman, the designer who helped Rihanna create the new collection, this time the work turned out to be more serious. If in the first collection Rihanna just tried to create those models that, in her opinion, are lacking in the wardrobe of the star, then behind the second collection there is a “real concept”. As in the previous collection, Selman argues, the new collection will be influenced by the sporty style and the contrast between men and women.

It is already known that sales of Rihanna’s second collection for River Island will begin on September 12th. Perhaps the singer will decide to present the collection on the catwalk – as part of London Fashion Week (as was the case with the first collection, which was shown at the Spring-Summer 2013 Fashion Week in the British capital). In the meantime, you can appreciate Rihanna’s work as a designer in a new video: