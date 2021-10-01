Rihanna in a photo shoot for gloss pays tribute to Joey from Friends

Певица стала девушкой с обложки итальянского Vogue, а также стилистом и фотографом.

Rihanna has become the new star of the June cover of Vogue Italia, joining celebrities who prefer to do all the main work on the set themselves. Thus, the singer acted not only as a model, but also as a photographer and stylist, creating images for the cover and spread.

Bows for a photo shoot of a 33-year-old star called “Rihanna by Rihanna” included a sheer and totally revealing Valentino gown and incredible mid-thigh braided heels. It was this image that appeared on one of two magazine covers.

But in another photo, her elegant, albeit rather eccentric, image turns into a reading of the iconic look of Joey Tribbiani from the TV series Friends. Several pairs of trousers, even more jackets, as well as coats and raincoats – Rihanna managed not only to repeat the image of the hero Matt LeBlanc, but also to surpass him.

“Looks like Joey’s outfit from Friends. Could you put on even more things? ”Commented one of the singer’s fans on her Instagram page. Another added that in this photo he does not see Rihanna, but Joey. Indeed, the similarity is so great that there is no need to guess about the nature of the references.

“Joey was the first to do that,” wrote another fan and concurrent critic.

In one of the episodes of the third season of Friends, the hero of Matt LeBlanc decided to make fun of the character Matthew Perry Chandler, wearing all of his clothes.

LeBlanc, 53, even revisited the look for an appearance in the Friends special that aired on HBO Max last week.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time a memorable scene has been crafted in high fashion: in 2018, Balenciaga launched a $ 9,000 seven-layer coat that social media quickly began likening to Joey’s joke.

Not all of Rihanna’s Vogue Italia outfits were so off-the-wall. The superstar also posed in a wide variety of sexy looks for her own production, including a sheer tulle Blumarine dress covered in roses and a sheer Saint Laurent dress with feathers paired with Versace platform pumps.