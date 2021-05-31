Rihanna knows the secret of the textured bow. You need colorful trousers for the same.

May 31 |
We’ve picked 10 perfect models and told you how to wear them
We have already told you that it is not always necessary to wear basic clothes – sometimes the soul and circumstances require something textured and funny. You only need one thing to create a distinctive bow. Today these are colorful trousers with an unusual print, which you will only need to mix with plain T-shirts, T-shirts and shirts. Don’t worry about shoes either; sometimes black leather loafers are enough for the magic to work.
Rihanna, also known as queen of eclectic bows and a lover of rare vintage, – one of the fans of colorful and unusual trousers. For example, she mixes a green tie-dye custom Chrome Hearts with an alcoholic tank top, an oversized white buckle belt and a blue fur-trimmed coat. And the pink and black diamond Maximilian pants are paired with a plaid hoodie and a black tee with a cheeky slogan. And don’t forget how the Barbados sex bomb wears a leopard print. Dries Van Noten’s spotted high rise wide leg pants Rihanna styling with a Louis Vuitton leather chest and a flat silk blouse.
For you, we have selected 10 very unusual options that will add zest to your summer wardrobe. On days when you are too lazy to come up with something, just mix these trousers with a base, and in other cases, be inspired by the same Rihanna – a maximum of colors, eclectic accessories and patterns on clothes. The only advice: if you want to combine two completely different prints, make sure that they have color intersections – this is the main secret of your fashion success.
