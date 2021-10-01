Rihanna shoots a video in New York and her boyfriend will appear there – Showbiz – tsn.ua

The singer is preparing a new video for the fans, and it looks like it will be very romantic.

Unexpectedly for everyone Rihanna, which in recent years was only engaged in the development of its lingerie and cosmetic brands, decided to shoot a new video. This video will be the first for the singer in five years, after the release of her video Sledgehammer and the joint track Wild Thoughts with the performer Khalid.

Also read

In the new video, which was filmed on Saturday in New York, Rihanna starred with her boyfriend – a rapper A $ AP Rocky (Rakim Myers). The paparazzi spotted the couple on the set in the Bronx area. Rihanna was in a long sheepskin coat, a snakeskin corset and wide trousers. The singer combined all this with pumps, gold jewelry and a scarf on her head.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky / Getty Images

For another look, the singer wore a bikini, which she paired with a pink scarf and drawstring sandals. The celebrity threw a terry robe over her shoulders.

Rihanna / Getty Images

We continued shooting on Sunday. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were captured on one of the balconies in the Bronx as they filmed new scenes for the music video. The girl wore a pink fur coat and shorts, while A $ AP Rocky wore a green hat, T-shirt and ripped jeans.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky / Getty Images

Rihanna loves extraordinary images and a few days ago on her way to dinner at an Italian restaurant in New York showcased one such. She was then caught in spectacular black slip dress by Vaquera with lace inserts, imitation bodysuits and garters. Riri complemented her evening outfit with black lacquered Manolo Blahnik slingbacks, a Gucci bag and a Briony Raymond necklace. The onion turned out to be very spicy.

Rihanna / Getty Images

Read also: In a coat from John Galliano for 22 thousand dollars: Rihanna flashed her way

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show (9 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link