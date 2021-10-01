Rihanna starred in an unusual photo shoot for Vogue Italia (photo)

The artist got the opportunity to prove herself as a stylist, director and photographer.

The 33-year-old singer and actress Rihanna is the face of the June issue of Vogue Italia, whose motto this month is Do It Yourself. In accordance with the slogan, the artist herself chose clothes for the filming, which she herself directed and conducted.

“On set, Rihanna played both artist and muse, observer and observer, director and character, experimenting with the fine line that exists between the two sides of the artist. In recent years, we have tried to use our cover in different ways: with photographs or illustrations, or even no images.But we never asked the protagonist to do everything alone: ​​pose, photograph, choose what clothes to wear. than Rihanna – so many times on the covers, but never like this time in the version in which she and she alone preferred to show herself without filters and intermediaries, “wrote the gloss editor Emanuele Farneti in his column.

The singer chose several images, in which she appeared on the pages of the magazine. For the cover, she was photographed in a black translucent Valentino dress and complemented it with matching shoes with high lacing. Rihanna also tried on a quilted jacket and pink pants from Raf Simons, a Versace silk bandana and a scarf from Hermès, an oversized coat and a gray Savage T-shirt, jeans.

In one of the pictures, the celebrity posed in a very layered outfit, wearing jackets, coats, raincoats, jeans, khaki pants and a T-shirt.

Note that Rihanna shared the footage from the filming on her page on the social network. Each of the pictures received millions of likes and thousands of comments.

