Rihanna will open a chain of stores of lingerie and cosmetics of her own brands

Singer Rihanna, who has made a billion dollars selling products from her own brands of Savage X Fenty lingerie and Fenty Beauty cosmetics, is thinking about creating a chain of retail mono-brand stores.

“Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’re sure to see a few stores in 2022,” commented Christiane Pendarvis, VP and Chief Marketing and Design Officer, Savage X Fenty, noting that many customers feel more comfortable trying on in physical stores than when ordering online.

At the first stage, stores will open in the United States, according to Bloomberg news agency, but the company does not rule out the possibility of entering European markets.

Today, Rihanna’s fashion empire includes brands that provide customers with an expanded line of essential products. In particular, Fenty Beauty boasts more than 40 shades of foundations, and Savage X Fenty produces lingerie in sizes XS to 4XL. The possibility of expanding the company’s business portfolio has not yet been reported.

