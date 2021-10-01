Rihanna will release a new song, the first in five years

Until we hear, we will not believe.

Rihanna, frame from the video “This Is What You Came For”

It seems, Rihanna still took pity on the fans and decided to release a new song. True, she has not yet disclosed either the name or the release date.



On March 24, Rihanna posted on Instagram about a new album record. “Anti” – the record lasted on the Billboard 200 chart for five whole years, the singer became the first black woman with such an achievement. Coincidentally, this happened in March, “Women’s History Month” in the United States.

One of the commentators suggested that Rihanna celebrate this achievement with the release of a new song. The singer’s answer was:

“I think I should release it soon. But just one, ha ha. ”

Another fan asked the singer about the new album. But it is unlikely to be released anytime soon: in response to a comment, Rihanna asked “Don’t spoil my moment”…

“Anti” was released in January 2016 – since then the singer has practically not published new music, and has not released solo tracks at all. In 2017, she released a joint song with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”… In March 2020, she took part in the recording of the album PartyNextDoor “Partymobile” – her voice can be heard in the track “Believe It”… The song peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gained 200 million streams on Spotify.





Rihanna originally promised to present a new album in 2019. In an interview with Vogue, she announced that the disc will be in reggae style. However, in September 2020, the singer admitted that she is still working on new material. She wants the album to be perfect and to live up to long expectations. However, Rihanna is definitely not to blame for idleness: now she is actively engaged in her own cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. He became very successful and brought her $ 570 million, making her the richest singer in the world.