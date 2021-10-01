Riverdale star burst into tears upon meeting Nicolas Cage

Madeline Petsch, 26, recently revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that even before starting her acting career, she worked in various institutions to make a living. According to the actress, she had an unforgettable encounter with Nicolas Cage long before she became a Hollywood star. “It was about 15 minutes before we closed. And then Nicolas Cage came in. When he walked in, it was like a movie scene. He came with friends … “- the actress shared.

Madeline said that she even cried after meeting her idol. “I thought: ‘My God, I will die, I will die. This is Nicolas Cage! “. There was a strange girl in front of him with a tear rolling down her face as he ordered a pie from her, which is her job. And he was so kind to me, ”said the star. She liked to communicate with the actor, but then she had not yet imagined that in just a few years she would become popular all over the world.

Petsch gained popularity for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the television series Riverdale. Now the fifth season is being released, in which her heroine has already graduated from college and is engaged in a family business. “As usual, Cheryl is not up to anything good. You will see the matured character in the new episodes, ”says the actress.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko