Robert Downey Jr., Nicolas Cage, and Charlie Sheen were candidates for the lead role in The Karate Boy

Thanks to the incredible popularity of the revived Netflix series Cobra Kai, interest in the Karate Kid franchise has grown in recent years than it has been for nearly three decades. At the same time, the third season of the project recently became one of the ten most popular extended shows in the entire history of stream service.

Of course, the return of one of the main characters of The Karate Boy, Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio, played a significant role in the popularity of Cobra Kai. The actor became part of the franchise when he was only 23 years old, and the role became defining in his career, although he later tried to leave this image. But in a recent interview, Macchio said that he was far from the only one who claimed a place in the film, and the other names that he named, within the framework of the modern film industry, sound very impressive.

The artist said that at the time of the deal he was very young, and therefore knew little about what was happening. But the moment when he saw his competitors, Ralph remembered well.

“I remember walking by and seeing Charlie Sheen hanging out near the bungalow of producer Jerry Weintraub, and then I thought, ‘What is Charlie doing here?’ Nick Cage and Robert Downey Jr. also auditioned for the role, ”recalls the Cobra Kai star.

By the way, although then the tests of Cage, Sheen and Downey Jr. were not crowned with success, in the end they managed to achieve a lot over the next decades. And the fact that these candidates were considered for the leading role in “The Karate Guy” suggests that the creators of the tape were well trained.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Lebedeva