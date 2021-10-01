Robert Downey Jr will co-star for the first time in the series

https://ria.ru/20210717/downey-1741611905.html

2021-07-17

MOSCOW, July 17 – RIA Novosti. Robert Downey Jr. is starring for the first time in a major role in the series, for his television debut, he chose the project “The Sympathizer”, reports Deadline. The project is based on the novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, published in 2015 and awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Downey will be paired with a Vietnamese actor. Who exactly will become his colleague is still unknown, the creators of the show are still casting. The series will tell about the few days before the end of the Vietnam War, a communist spy in which French and Vietnamese blood flows, and what happened to him after. Robert Downey Jr. has to portray several antagonists on the screen at once, including a congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood director. Some episodes will be directed by Park Chang Wook, who directed Oldboy.

