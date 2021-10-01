Rock won’t sue Disney

Dwayne Johnson couldn’t follow Scarlett Johansson’s example even if he wanted to.

The recent film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, hit theaters and Disney online at the same time.

The double release led Scarlett Johansson to litigation with the company, but Scala did not follow the path of the Black Widow heroine.

Filming on Jungle Cruise has been postponed twice due to the pandemic, NME reported. On July 30, the premiere of the film finally took place. On the very first weekend in cinemas around the world, the picture collected $ 91.8 million. But the movie came out on the streaming service as well.

However, Johnson has no intention of challenging the simultaneous release of the film in online and offline cinemas, NME writes. Presumably, the reluctance to sue is due to the fact that the Rock’s firm Seven Bucks Productions (translated as Seven Bucks production) acts as a co-producer. So Dwayne Johnson is directly related to the double release and it would be strange to sue his own company.

Recall that Scarlett Johannsson decided to challenge Disney’s decision to double-release Black Widow, arguing that this violated their contract, signed before the pandemic.

The actress claims that she was promised an exclusive theatrical premiere, and the double release forced her to file a lawsuit for a breached contract.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana