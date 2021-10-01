Russian authorities talked about the possibility of introducing a new quarantine – RT in Russian

There are no plans to announce a lockdown in Russia, said the head of the operational headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that the current situation with COVID-19 in the country is “bad and worrisome,” but at the moment decisions on the adoption of coronavirus restrictions are at the discretion of regional authorities. Meanwhile, in Russia for the fourth day in a row, the daily anti-record for the number of deaths is updated – 887. Over the past 24 hours, 24,522 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country – a maximum since July 19.

Over the past day, 24,522 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia (the maximum figure since July 19), 19,955 people have fully recovered. Also, 887 deaths were recorded – for the fourth day in a row in the Russian Federation, the maximum number of deaths from COVID-19 has been updated since the beginning of the pandemic.

The largest number of COVID-19 episodes in the Russian Federation was recorded in Moscow (3993), St. Petersburg (2281) and in the Moscow region (1339), as well as in Samara (615), Voronezh (581), Nizhny Novgorod (572) and Sverdlovsk (533) areas.

In total, 7,535,548 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were detected in the country, 6,692,722 people recovered. From complications that developed against the background of coronavirus, and concomitant diseases, 208 142 people died.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, over 192.1 million tests for a new type of coronavirus have been performed for all the time, including 579 thousand in the last day. More than 1.3 million people remain under medical supervision.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, answering a journalist’s question about the progressive dynamics of infection and mortality from COVID-19, once again recalled that the Russian authorities are not yet considering the possibility of a lockdown at the federal level. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who is the head of the operational headquarters for the prevention of the import and spread of a new coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation, spoke in a similar way. “We will not announce Lockdown,” RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.

Tatyana Golikova also noted that there will be enough vaccine supplies in the Russian regions for at least a month. In her opinion, collective immunity in Russia will be achieved when everyone takes care of themselves and their loved ones.

In July, the authorities set a goal of achieving collective immunity of at least 80% of the population by November 1. The day before, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that more than 49 million people have already been vaccinated with the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Russia, more than 40 million people have completed the full course.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov called the current dynamics in terms of indicators related to coronavirus infection “bad and worrisome”. According to him, at the moment restrictive measures are being taken at the level of regional authorities, and the Kremlin will monitor the further development of the epidemiological situation.

“Each region makes decisions independently, these measures are not static – they can decrease or, conversely, increase depending on how the numbers change further, how the bed load changes,” he stressed.

At the same time, the governor of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, announced the introduction of compulsory vaccination for some categories of citizens. From October 5 in the region, residents who provide services to the population in the field of education and services, as well as municipal employees, employees of government bodies and local self-government should be vaccinated.

The presidential spokesman also urged not to compare the current situation with the one that was in the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began: “The numbers were different then, the dynamics of the increase were different.”

According to the infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov, the rise in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia will last until mid-December or until the end of December. He believes that in general, this wave of COVID-19 (growth, stabilization and decrease in incidence) will take five to six months, RIA Novosti reports.

In turn, the head of the laboratory of biotechnology and virology at Novosibirsk State University, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Netesov noted that in Russia at the moment people do not adhere well to the mask regime, which is the reason for the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection.

“A year ago, there were tough measures, but the incidence was significantly lower than now. Now the incidence is higher, but somehow people do not wear masks … Among those who are sick, the mortality rate is generally 3-4%, and among those who were vaccinated, there is no mortality. People must understand this situation and protect themselves, ”he said.

Coronavirus infection, when interacting with influenza, can change the immune system, which will cause a more severe course of a mild infectious disease, Alexander Agafonov, Deputy Director General for Research at the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor, also said, referring to the research.

“This is a dangerous symptom because we know that the coronavirus multiplies and mixes with other viruses. It is possible that the viruses that caused mild diseases in us, under the influence of the coronavirus and under its influence on the human immune system, alter the course of even viruses known to us, with which we either had been ill on the go or did not notice them at all, “he said. …