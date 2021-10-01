Russian boxers may lose medals of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

According to BoxingScene, a recently published report by Professor Richard McLaren reports on the fights at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the outcome of which was predetermined in advance of their start: corrupt judges, officials; bribes.

McLaren’s 149-page report, which a few years ago exposed the “doping regime” of Russian government-sponsored athletes, this time highlighted 11 suspicious boxing matches. The investigation says that all this may be “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Among the fights investigated were:

– the final heavyweight bout between Russian Evgeny Tishchenko and Kazakhstani Vasily Levit.

– quarterfinal match between Irishman Michael Conlan and Russian Vladimir Nikitin.

– the final heavyweight fight between Joe Joyce and Tony Yoka.

The report states that the smell of AIBA-led fix fights has continued to haunt the boxing community for years. The results of the fighting at Olympic Games 2012 are also under suspicion. According to the speaker, France and Russia are the main beneficiaries of corruption movements.

“The prediction of the results of the fights was carried out for a certain amount, the intended benefit from AIBA, or in order to thank the National Federations and their Olympic Committees, and, as the case, the organizers, in return for their financial and political support,” the report says. – To date, the investigation concludes that large six-figure sums appear in such manipulations of the results. Collected evidence [расследование]are probably just the tip of the iceberg. “

Yoka and Tishchenko are considered the main beneficiaries of corrupt refereeing, although it is believed that the boxers were not aware of the behind-the-scenes intrigue.

Also under suspicion was Tishchenko’s victory over the Italian Clemente Russo.

McLaren has released only the first out of three reports on corruption in AIBA, and the next one is expected to be released in November and the final one in March.

The investigation was commissioned by AIBA President Umar Kremlev.