Russian film crew will leave for ISS before Tom Cruise

Russia has once again overtaken the United States in the space race, as the past may prove to be the main country for filming in space. According to media reports, the Russian space agency Roscosmos will appear on the International Space Station (ISS) in front of Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who also had plans for something almost the same. While the collaborative film Cruise with SpaceX and NASA is not yet available, the Russians are ready, for all intents and purposes, to launch next month.

Screen Rant reports that the Russian assembly of The Challenge will kick off on the International Space Station on October 5th. The film, which tells the story of the Russian actress Yulia Peresild, must be away from the space station for 12 days. According to media reports, the production team of the film has been settling for more than a year at the Yu.A. Gagarin in Moscow and received permission for his flight on September 16.

It’s clear that the star of Mission: Imminent Mission to the Impossible has received help from Elon Musk from NASA and SpaceX, and the film will be directed by Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Lehman. While the joint effort has some drawbacks and no firing plan, it was announced last September that Cruise and Director Lyman had booked a SpaceX rocket flight to the International Space Station for October 2021.

The ScreenRant report also states that Universal Studios has yet to support a $ 200 million base budget for this endeavor. Cruise, meanwhile, had talks with the already completed Inspiration4 mission ahead of his visit to space. Tom Cruise arrived at the space adventurer pool from four Inspiration Space 4 after the pool dissipated after a powerful three-day orbital mission. The actor shared a call for a detailed preview of space travel with colleagues who orbited Earth more than 360 miles above it, and reported it via Twitter, which is on the mission. In addition, the Inspiration4 Twitter account invited Cruz with a tweet that said, “Maverick, you can be our booth anytime.”