Russian rowers were disqualified for falsifying PCR tests :: Others :: RBC Sport

Among them are Olesya Romasenko, a three-time European champion, multiple medalist of the world championships. The disqualification of athletes will end in February next year

Read us on News News

Olesya Romasenko

(Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS)



Russian canoeist Olesya Romasenko was disqualified for six months for falsifying the results of a PCR test. This was reported on the website of the All-Russian Federation of Kayaking and Canoeing (VFGBK).

For the same violation, kayakers Vladislav Litovka and Mark Tsarevsky were suspended. The period of suspension of athletes will end on February 18, 2022.

Russian rowers won 8 medals at the World Cup after a failure at the Olympics



Rowers were accused of violations at the Russian Championship, which was held on August 14-19 in Krasnodar. The falsification of tests was already discussed by the federation after the championship, but earlier the members of the presidium did not have confirmation of the authenticity or forgery of the certificates submitted by the athletes in order to make a reasoned decision.

31-year-old Romasenko is a three-time European champion, she also has five silver and one bronze medals at the World Championships. At the recent Tokyo Olympics, the athlete took seventh place in a single canoe at a distance of 200 m and eighth in a canoe-two at 500 m.