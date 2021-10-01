Russian viewers will be the first to see the fantastic action movie Prisoners of Ghost Country with Nicolas Cage

On September 16, the Pro: Vzgly film distribution company releases a fantastic action movie in wide distribution. The world premiere of the film will take place a day later.















“Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” is a new project with the participation of Hollywood stars: the favorite of Russian viewers, Oscar winner Nicolas Cage and the charismatic Sofia Boutella. Russian viewers will be among the first to see the picture on the big screen, since the film will start only days later in the world box office, including the homeland, the United States.

Filmed in the style of the iconic films Mad Max, Escape from New York and 12 Monkeys, this innovative action movie with steampunk elements tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which time stopped after the explosion of a nuclear bomb. Nicolas Cage plays the role of an unlucky bank robber who is forced to go on a dangerous mission from the Governor (Bill Moseley). His granddaughter (Sofia Boutella) disappeared without a trace, and now Cage’s hero must find and return the girl. For greater motivation, the protagonist is put on a leather suit filled with explosives, which he cannot take off on his own. Now he has no way to retreat.

Prisoners of Ghost Country premiered on January 31st at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film was greeted with enthusiasm. The first viewers highly appreciated the completely reckless and unpredictable plot of the picture, its bizarre style, referring at once to several classic examples of the post-apocalyptic genre, absurd black humor and a powerful anti-totalitarian message. Familiar genre rides here meet with the most daring art experiments.

One of the main “tricks” of the film – instant switching between several genres and intonations at once: from horror to dashing comedy, from western and samurai cinema – to psychotriller. A rare film is the fabric of narrative so concentratedly saturated with conscious references to the pearls of world cinema.