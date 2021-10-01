Russian volleyball players won the world championship for players under 18 – RT in Russian

The Russian national volleyball team among girls under 18 triumphantly completed their performance at the World Championships in Mexico. In the final, the wards of Alexander Karikov defeated the Italian team with a score of 3: 0, and for the entire tournament they gave only two games to their rivals. The most valuable player of the forum was the central blocker Natalia Suvorova. Together with her, the setter Victoria Kobzar was included in the symbolic team of the competition. This is the first such success in the past 28 years.

This year, the Russian women’s volleyball team could not fully please the fans: neither in the League of Nations, nor at the Olympic Games, nor at the European Championship did girls reach medals, having spent the next season at an average level, especially against the background of the men’s team. But the situation may change soon. In Mexico, the world championship among girls under 18 was held, at which the national team had no equal.

The tournament was held in the city of Victoria de Durango from September 20 to September 29 and brought together teams from 20 countries. The Russians were selected for it thanks to their victory at the European Championship last year – the very one on which the star of Arina Fedorovtseva lit up, without whose help the adult team can no longer do. The 17-year-old gamer could still play, but all the same, junior tournaments are already a passed stage for her.

Almost the same line-up of European champions went to Mexico. Some of them have already performed at the planetary championship this year, and a more important one – for players under 20. Blocking Natalya Suvorova, sideplayer Daria Zamanskaya and setter Victoria Kobzar (younger sister of Olympic medalist Igor Kobzar) helped their older friends become bronze medalists in July.

The girls’ U18 tournament began for the Russians with two easy victories over the teams of Slovakia and Bulgaria. In both matches, the wards of Alexander Karikov did not lose a single set, and the Bulgarians were given only 39 points at all.

In the third round, they faced a more serious test in the face of the Brazilian national team. The South American women were leading in the course of the meeting with a score of 2: 1, but the Russian volleyball players found the strength to restore parity and snatch victory in the tie-break. Suvorova scored 22 out of 100 points on the reporting evening; The girls finished the group stage with another regular victory over Argentina.

At the start of the playoffs, the Russians continued to literally destroy their rivals. In the 1/8 finals, they got the Puerto Rico national team, which looked quite dull against the background of Karikov’s charges. The Russians did not allow the islanders to score more than 13 points in any of the parties, and surpassed them in the number of successful attacks with a score of 43:17.

The next match developed in a similar way, with the team of Poland, for which Viktoria Zagumny played – the daughter of one of the best setters in the history of Pavel Zagumny. Having again more than a two-fold advantage in attack, the Russians won all three games rather quickly, in each of which they achieved a double-digit advantage.

In the semifinals, the Serbian national team, which became the winner in one of the groups, was supposed to impose a struggle on the Russian volleyball players. But in the first set, the rivals scored only 13 points, and in the second, even eight. A semblance of resistance appeared only in the third game, when the southerners were leading for some time with a difference of three points, but towards the end everything fell into place. It is interesting that during the whole game Karikov’s charges made only seven mistakes – incredibly few for a meeting of this level.

For the gold of the World Championship, the Russians had to compete with the Italians, who lost only one set for the entire tournament. But very quickly, such an impressive statistic cleared to zero. In the first game, the European champions took the lead with a score of 20: 8 – and did not miss their own. The next set developed even more unsuccessfully for the Italian national team: with the score 2: 2, the Russians won ten points in a row, which literally predetermined the outcome of the meeting. The rivals simply had nowhere to go, and in the third game they tried to demonstrate everything they were capable of, but this was not enough again. Russian volleyball players won back a three-point deficit during the set and celebrated the final victory.

For young Russian women, this is the first such success in 28 years. Before that, volleyball players won the youth championships of the planet only in 1989 and 1993, and reached the final for the last time in 2005. In total, taking into account performances in Soviet times, the Russian national team won ten medals – the same as Brazil, leading in this indicator.

Natalia Suvorova was recognized as the most valuable player of the tournament in Mexico. With 33 points on the block, she also became the best in her role, and at the same time took the sixth place in the list of the most productive players. Victoria Kobzar also got into the symbolic team of the World Championship. According to the General Secretary of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation Alexander Yaremenko, this generation of girls will soon be able to strengthen the adult team.

“Great victory for our girls in Mexico. Eight victories in eight matches speak for themselves. Plus a very convincing game against the Italians in the final. It is important that this success was achieved without Arina Fedorovtseva and a number of other important players. This suggests that a good replacement for the national team is growing. I would like to separately note the coaching staff, who have done a quality job, “- quotes the words of Yaremenko” Sport-Express “.