Ryan Reynolds became a co-owner of the oldest football club in Wales

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have acquired the Welsh football team, Wrexham. This was reported on the website of the club playing in the championship of the fifth most important division of the English championship (National League).

Reynolds and McElhenney have invested £ 2 million (€ 2.28 million) in the club. The money was allocated immediately after the transaction was completed.

Wrexham was previously owned by the Wrexham Supporters Trust, which agreed to sell the club to the actors.

“This is a special day for us. Together with the players, club staff and fans, we will do our best to raise the club to a higher level. We also plan to reconstruct the stadium and increase its capacity, ”Reynolds and McElhenney said in a joint statement.

The priority of the new owners of the club will be the development of the main team. Also, the funds allocated by them will be used to support the women’s team and finance local public initiatives.

Wrexham was founded by members of the local cricket club in 1864, becoming the oldest football team in Wales. For 87 years, the club has played continuously in the English Football League, which unites four of the country’s strongest divisions.

At the end of the 2007/08 season, Wrexham was relegated from League 2 (fourth division). He currently plays in the National League (fifth division), ranking seventh in the current table.

Despite participating in the English Championship, Wrexham took part in the Welsh Cup until 1996, becoming its 23-time winner. In this regard, the club regularly took part in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament in 1976.

In the FA Cup, Wrexham reached the quarterfinals three times. The club achieved similar successes in 1974, 1978 and 1997.

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor and film producer. He is best known for his roles in the sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizzeria, as well as in the films King of the Parties, Just Friends, X-Men: The Beginning. Wolverine “,” Buried Alive “,” Deadpool “and” Deadpool 2 “.

Rob McElhenney is an American actor, producer, screenwriter and director. Best known for his role in the television series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, where he is also one of the creators.