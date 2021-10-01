Ryan Reynolds explains why he played the terrible Deadpool in Wolverine

Deadpool is known to be able to recover from almost any injury, but even Wade Wilson struggled to recover from what Fox did to him in the movie. “X-Men: The Beginning. Wolverine“.

The tape included a Chatty Mercenary, who, in the literal sense of the word, was decided to have his mouth sewn up. The fans were horrified and even now this adaptation is one of the strangest in the genre. But the mystery is why Ryan Reynolds agreed to play such a character.

He has been tied to a solo Deadpool movie since the mid-2000s, since in 2004 he opened a comic strip where he saw Wade Wilson calling himself “Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Sharpei,” and realized he was destined to play the hero. In an interview, he explained that he even knew that they changed the character during the development of the comic strip, recalling his conversation with the producers.

I said, “Guys, people will go crazy when they see this,” to which they replied, “We know,” but I mean, not in a good way.

Why then did he take part in the project? The thing is that the actor understood that Fox was going to use Deadpool in the film with or without him, and if the picture becomes a hit (as everyone assumed), then the actor will be associated with this role. So Reynolds had to go through it all.

I was already attached to the movie “Deadpool“. At that time, we did not have a script yet. But it happened, and I was told to play the character, otherwise they will turn to another actor. And I did it, but I said it was not the right version.

Currently, the third part is in development “Deadpool“, Which will take place in the MCU and which, just like the previous two solo films, will have an” adult “R rating. Ryan Reynolds will return to the role of Wade Wilson, and the release date of the film remains unknown at the moment.