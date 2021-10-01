Ryan Reynolds had no plans for a third daughter

Ryan Reynolds recently posted a photo of a letter he found at home on his personal Instagram profile. The actor wrote to a fan in 2016, and now he realized that he never sent a message in the mail. A fan named Hunter wrote a letter to Mr. Deadpool. The young man was looking forward to the second film in which Reynolds plays the main role.

However, Ryan decided to answer the fan not as Deadpool, but on his own behalf. In a letter, he wrote: “I hope the film will not yield to the previous part. There will be a lot of humor … Looks like I’ll be busy for the foreseeable future. Blake is pregnant with her second (and last!) Child. ” Then the actor had no idea that a third child would appear in their family.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, where they played a couple in love. Working together was the beginning of a good friendship. But already on September 9, 2012, the actors played a secret wedding in the presence of 35 closest people. On December 16, 2014, the couple had a daughter, James, and after 2 years, their second daughter, Ines. May 2, 2019 at the premiere of the Pokemon. Detective Pikachu “it became known that the couple is expecting a third baby. The spouses have repeatedly said in interviews that they dream of a large and friendly family, because they themselves are from large families: Ryan is the fourth child, and Blake was born the fifth.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko