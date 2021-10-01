Ryan Reynolds has been tricked by David Beckham on the net. And the actor answered!

The fans supported the dialogue of the stars.





Legion media

Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham











Ryan Reynolds, 44, is an avid Instagram user. On the social network, he rarely shows the details of his personal life, but he does not miss the opportunity to share funny incidents. This time, the actor posted a video showing how he left autographs on a hundred bottles of gin. They will be sold in limited quantities in US stores.

Not only fans of the star of the movie “Deadpool”, but also the stars appreciated his efforts. And David Beckham decided to pin up Reynolds, as the actor himself regularly does on the network. “Wow, how my wrist probably hurts, I can’t even imagine that,” wrote the famous footballer.

To this, Reynolds ironically replied: “I have trained the wrist intensively since the age of 15. Wait, though … What are we talking about? ” Subscribers appreciated the star’s joke and began to develop the topic in the comments: “At 15 … You started late”, “15 ?! Late Flowers ”.

Note that usually on social networks, Ryan “finds out the relationship” with his wife Blake Lively. For example, he recently made fun of his wife because of her passion for retouching. And she publicly did not include him in the top list of everything related to Canada. As you know, the actor was born in this country.