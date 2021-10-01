Ryan Reynolds has declassified his mental disorder

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has revealed the details of his mental problems. Few would have thought that a successful and sought-after 44-year-old Canadian could wake up every morning with scary thoughts.

As it turned out, a mental disorder has plagued Reynolds throughout his adult life. Due to uncontrolled overload, Ryan often misses important things for him, and therefore his health deteriorates even more.

“One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is because I’m overworking myself and missing out on important things. And one of the reasons I overwhelm myself is the worry that has followed me all my life. Everyone who, like me, thinks too much, is overworked and worried, please know that you are not alone, ”he addressed his fans on his personal Instagram page.

Reynolds declined to name the exact diagnosis, but noted that it sounds rather frightening.

The first reports of Reynolds’ problems appeared in the press back in 2016 after the release of the first part of Deadpool. Then, in an interview, the actor compared himself to a lonely boat that drifts in the middle of a raging ocean, not knowing what to do next.

As a result, the tension resulted in a serious breakdown, because of which Ryan had to seek the help of doctors.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova