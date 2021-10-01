Ryan Reynolds’ Salary for Deadpool 3 Revealed

It took Ryan Reynolds a while to get to the top of the list of most media personalities, but now it seems that he made it to her and hardly anyone will take his place soon.

Aside from various “extracurricular activities” that span marketing, gin and the soccer team, the 44-year-old is also one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, second only to his new friend, Dwayne Johnson.

Of course, this was largely due to the success of the Deadpool franchise. Two irreverent comic-book blockbusters proved that Reynolds proved to be extremely creative and influential on both sides of the camera, creating, starring, and heavily involved in script development. This oversight of the project has led to it becoming a standard part of his contracts for almost all projects in which he is currently involved.

Needless to say, this led him to start demanding higher salaries, and now insider Daniel Richtman claims that Reynolds intends to receive $ 20 million for his participation in the third “Deadpool “, the events of which will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, this is far from the highest amount for him, since he received the same for his game of “Red notice“And 7 million more in”The Phantom Six“.

However, this is much more than how much the actor received for his role in the first “Deadpool“- then, in 2016, his fee was only 2 million dollars, but the total amount was much higher, given the box office of the tape in 780 million dollars. Either way, MCU stars always get big salaries, and it looks like things won’t change with the arrival of Ryan Reynolds.

Presently “Deadpool 3“Does not yet have a release date, but it is assumed that the tape may come out in 2023.