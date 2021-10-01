Ryan Reynolds watched Green Lantern – Igromania

Ryan Reynolds decided to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, at the same time advertising his signature gin – and arranged a viewing “Green Lantern”…

According to the actor, who commented on the whole process, he had never watched the tape from beginning to end before – when creating the picture, Reynolds read only his own episodes in the script.

In the course of watching, he sneered at the film’s problems related to the plot, as well as the quality of the special effects, and joked that the local villain did not even dream of the horrors of 2020.

Is it too early to ask for the full version of this bullshit from Snyder? Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds noted that some of the moments really do feel like popular clichés of the superhero genre.

Oh-oh. Tragic childhood flashback with the murder of a parent. Designed to deepen the character of the hero and make the viewer empathize with him. Disney has refined this technique. Ryan Reynolds

He also began to praise his colleagues, who, in his opinion, did a good job. And he added that he himself liked the episode with the Lantern Oath – moreover, he still has that very ring.

The level of graphics, the low level of which was often criticized in relation to the film, also went down. The actor, among other things, offered the audience to “find CGI in the frame”.

Each day, they spent 6 hours transforming Peter Sarsgaard’s head into a bloated beach ball. But the Lantern suit is a jumpsuit made with old pixels from Frogger. Ryan Reynolds

As a result, Reynolds noted that there are many good elements and actors in the film, which, however, are not always used in the right way. But the picture itself did not horrify him, as it could in theory.

Maybe the genie speaks in me, but there is nothing terrible about the Green Lantern! Hundreds of crew members and actors have done a great job – and while the film isn’t perfect, it’s not a tragedy. Ryan Reynolds

In the end, the actor wished Zach Snyder’s Justice League good luck, where he could have had a cameo – but it didn’t work out.