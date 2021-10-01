Ryan Reynolds wrote a moving message for 11-year-old fan with cancer

“You can handle everything perfectly.”





A few days ago, Randy Deri approached the famous Canadian actor with a request to support her son Brody, who is struggling with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is now undergoing chemotherapy at the Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. In the video, Randy noted that during the most difficult times, she and Brody watch films about Deadpool, so they decided to turn to Ryan Reynolds.

The actor could not remain indifferent to the story of the little fan and immediately recorded an emotional appeal: “I just wanted to send you this video and tell you that I think of you, that I am sending you a ton of love and strength – whatever they may be. I know what you’re going through, I know it has been tough lately, but you know what, Brody? You can handle everything perfectly. “

Deri said that her son was in a pleasant shock from what he saw and kept repeating: “I feel special – I feel like a superstar.”

