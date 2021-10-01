Salikhova stood up for Kofriye and Til

Zarema Salikhova, the wife of the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun, shared her opinion about the team’s midfielder Goose Thiele, who is on loan for Feyenoord, and defender Maximiliano Kofrie.

“Why didn’t Till play for Spartak? Dutch football is very specific. Thiel has a Dutch school. If he is enchanting there, then let him play there. If, for example, “Ajax” buys it out, the money invested in it will be recouped. Till is the footballer for Holland. He’s there like a fish in water.

And how right was it to pay so much for a young player? At least for him, this is a strong moral burden. He is the only one who gave up part of his salary and went to a significant decrease in order to go on loan and play-play-play. Some of the Spartak players did not agree to such conditions.

Kofrie? A huge pressure fell on him. Each of his actions is examined under a magnifying glass. The negative press from pseudo-experts spread to Belgium, France, Italy, even Germany.

He played his first full match for Spartak immediately against CSKA. It’s hard to progress when the whole team doesn’t play well. But he’s holding on fine. After a few games, confidence will come and play. Not a single footballer in history has been subjected to such pressure as Kofrie, “RB Sport quotes Salikhova.