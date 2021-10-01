Scammers used the stolen money of Alexander Radulov to buy shares of companies from Cyprus

It became known that they bought the Russian hockey player “Dallas Stars” with the stolen money Alexandra Radulova…

According to the telegram channel Baza, the stolen funds were used to buy shares of Cypriot companies. On September 29, a new criminal case was opened against the chairman of the board of directors of the Transnational Bank, in which Radulov kept the money, under the article “Money laundering by a group of persons on an especially large scale”. The Radulov family was friends with Sergei Kononov, who in the 2000s became the chairman of the board of directors of the Transnational Bank. The hockey player sent his entire salary to this bank. As it turned out later (after the bank’s license was revoked), Kononov disposed of Radulov’s money as his own.

The banker is suspected of having withdrawn 166 million rubles from Radulov’s account between 2013 and 2015, together with other bank employees. First, he transferred them to the account of his trustee, and then bought shares of one of the Cypriot companies with them in order to launder the stolen funds.

According to lawyer Radulov, over eight years, the hockey player has transferred about 1.5 billion rubles to the bank’s accounts. Kononov himself is suspected of laundering about 6 billion rubles, and a fraud case has also been initiated against the banker.