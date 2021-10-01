https://ria.ru/20210714/markle-1741193804.html

Scandalous interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nominated for an Emmy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interviews were nominated for an Emmy, according to the award’s website. RIA Novosti, 07/14/2021

MOSCOW, July 14 – RIA Novosti. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interviews were nominated for an Emmy, according to the award’s website. It will compete for Outstanding Non-Fiction Series or Special Issue category. Meghan and Harry will not receive an award. The nomination included Oprah Winfrey and her company Harpo Productions, as well as some of the producers who participated in the creation of the program, says Express. The couple’s conversation with Oprah Winfrey was shown on CBS on March 7. More than 17 million people watched the interview. The release was widely discussed on the web and in the press. In the direction of the palace, accusations of racism were also voiced in it. According to Meghan, a member of the royal family (she did not give a name) was worried about how dark the skin of her child from Harry would be. The Emmy Awards will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles. Princes William and Harry recently unveiled a statue of Princess Diana in London.

