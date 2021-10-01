Scarlett Johansson joins Golden Globe boycott

American actress Scarlett Johansson spoke out against the organizers of the Golden Globe Awards – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). This is reported by Deadline.

According to the actress, she has not cooperated with the organization for a long time because of the provocative questions that its members ask at press conferences and ceremonies.

“In past years, I have often come across sexist questions and remarks bordering on sexual harassment from HFPA members. Because of this, for many years I refused to participate in press conferences in support of my new films, says Johansson. – The HFPA is an organization legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein. It was important for them to celebrate certain films in order to achieve recognition of the film academy. The industry as a whole followed their lead and put up with this order of things. The association needs a fundamental reform. In the meantime, I think we need to stop working with the HFPA and focus on the importance and unity of our unions and the industry as a whole. ”

The Golden Globe was at the center of a scandal in February this year, when the media reported on corruption within the association. On May 6, a majority of HFPA members voted to reorganize it, but no specific changes were proposed. Later, Hollywood companies began boycotting the award.

Earlier, Netflix refused to cooperate with HFPA. The company said it will not work with the organization until it addresses the lack of inclusiveness.