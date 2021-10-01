https://ria.ru/20210426/johansson-1729486667.html
Scarlett Johansson spoke about the difficulties of organizing a wedding in a pandemic
Actress Scarlett Johansson, in an interview with People, revealed some details of her chamber wedding with comedian Colin Jost, which took place in
MOSCOW, April 26 – RIA Novosti. In an interview with People, actress Scarlett Johansson revealed some details of her intimate wedding to comedian Colin Jost, which took place in New York last October during the coronavirus pandemic. Of the guests, only close couples were present. According to the performer of the role of Black Widow in the Marvel blockbusters, they had to make the wedding so closed because of COVID-19. Scarlett Johansson was not very upset about this and even found pluses. She added that together with the groom on this day, she tried to create the most intimate atmosphere for herself and her family members in order to abstract from the negativity associated with the coronavirus. The actress is sure it was worth going to such difficulties. It was important for her to celebrate this important moment with her family. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost met in 2006 on the set of Saturday Night Live, but only in 2017 a romantic relationship arose between them. In May 2019, the couple got engaged. In the summer of the same year, at Comic-Con in San Diego, the actress noticed an 11-carat engagement ring on her ring finger. Prior to this marriage, Scarlett Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds (the couple broke up in 2010) and journalist Romain Doriak, whom they divorced in 2017, the couple have a daughter, Rose Dorothy.
The ceremony took place in New York. Of the guests, only close couples were present. According to the performer of the role of Black Widow in Marvel blockbusters, they had to make the wedding so closed because of COVID-19.
Scarlett Johansson was not very upset about this and even found pluses.
“You know, I never grew up thinking about my dream wedding. Instead, I imagined what my dream partner should be like,” the actress commented.
She added that together with the groom on this day, she tried to create the most intimate atmosphere for herself and her family members in order to abstract from the negativity associated with the coronavirus.
“We deliberately wanted to make sure that the wedding was closed, but at the same time so that it did not look like we were forced to go for it due to restrictions.” Johansson explained. everyone felt comfortable and safe. ”
The actress is sure it was worth going to such difficulties. It was important for her to celebrate this important moment with her family.
Prior to this marriage, Scarlett Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds (the couple broke up in 2010) and journalist Romain Doriak, whom they divorced in 2017, the couple have a daughter, Rose Dorothy.
