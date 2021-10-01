https://ria.ru/20210426/johansson-1729486667.html

Scarlett Johansson spoke about the difficulties of organizing a wedding in a pandemic

Scarlett Johansson spoke about the difficulties of organizing a wedding in a pandemic – Russia news today

Scarlett Johansson spoke about the difficulties of organizing a wedding in a pandemic

Actress Scarlett Johansson, in an interview with People, revealed some details of her chamber wedding with comedian Colin Jost, which took place in … RIA Novosti, 04/26/2021

2021-04-26T00: 49

2021-04-26T00: 49

2021-04-26T00: 49

culture

new york city

Scarlett Johansson

wedding

ryan reynolds (actor)

Show Business

culture News

life style

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/19/1571936188_0:26:3027:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb9efa6aafd0af9973c471b38274ed95.jpg

MOSCOW, April 26 – RIA Novosti. In an interview with People, actress Scarlett Johansson revealed some details of her intimate wedding to comedian Colin Jost, which took place in New York last October during the coronavirus pandemic. Of the guests, only close couples were present. According to the performer of the role of Black Widow in the Marvel blockbusters, they had to make the wedding so closed because of COVID-19. Scarlett Johansson was not very upset about this and even found pluses. She added that together with the groom on this day, she tried to create the most intimate atmosphere for herself and her family members in order to abstract from the negativity associated with the coronavirus. The actress is sure it was worth going to such difficulties. It was important for her to celebrate this important moment with her family. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost met in 2006 on the set of Saturday Night Live, but only in 2017 a romantic relationship arose between them. In May 2019, the couple got engaged. In the summer of the same year, at Comic-Con in San Diego, the actress noticed an 11-carat engagement ring on her ring finger. Prior to this marriage, Scarlett Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds (the couple broke up in 2010) and journalist Romain Doriak, whom they divorced in 2017, the couple have a daughter, Rose Dorothy.

https://ria.ru/20210416/pomolvka-1728541175.html

new york city

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/19/1571936188_70-0:2799:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4b257a8675baf969d64d5c23dea74796.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

new york (city), scarlett johansson, wedding, ryan reynolds (actor), show business, culture news, lifestyle, covid-19 coronavirus