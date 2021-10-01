Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow

A Disney spokesman called Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit “particularly upsetting and upsetting for his disregard for the dire and lasting fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the newspaper said. The company stressed that they have fully fulfilled their obligations under the contract.

“Disney has fully complied with the terms of the contract with Ms Johansson. Moreover, showing Black Widow on the Disney + platform with premium access has significantly increased its ability to earn additional funds beyond the $ 20 million it has already received so far, ”the company said in a statement, quoted by the Los Angeles Times.

The WSJ writes that major media companies are prioritizing their streaming services in an effort to drive growth and are increasingly placing popular content on these platforms. This has significant financial implications for actors and producers who do not want streaming services to grow at their expense, the newspaper said.

Cinemas have benefited more from relaxation of restrictions than other areas of culture



Disney began releasing films simultaneously on Disney + and in theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic when halls were closed or operated with limited capacity. The company has decided to renegotiate many of its contracts, which, like Johansson’s, are tied to box office receipts.

Black Widow was released on July 9th. On the second weekend of the film distribution, box office receipts fell sharply – by 67% compared to the first weekend (when the film grossed $ 80 million), the WSJ reported. The newspaper wrote that a fall on the second weekend is common even for major blockbusters, but not in such a volume. Black Widow’s second weekend box office results were the worst of any Marvel movie since 2009, when the company acquired the franchise, the publication claims, citing data from Box Office Mojo. The box office of the last ten Marvel films in the second weekend fell 55% on average.

With a total budget of $ 200 million to date, the film’s total box office receipts in the United States have exceeded $ 156 million, and the film has raised another $ 160 million in the rest of the world. In Russia, the film grossed $ 8.5 million.