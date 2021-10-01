Second birth: which of the stars managed to get out of a coma – Stars

No one is immune from terrible situations that can happen at any moment, including the stars. Often we hear in the news how this or that artist fell into a coma, but not all of them return from this state. We will tell you about celebrities who got a chance for a second life.

Halle Berry

Trouble happened to the actress when she was 23 years old. Berry was filming another movie when she suddenly fainted. Doctors urgently hospitalized the girl, already in the hospital ward Holly fell into a coma. The diagnosis then sounded for the aspiring actress as a sentence – type II diabetes. The coma was the result of a sharp drop in blood glucose levels. After Berry came to her senses and left the hospital, she went on a strict diet, revised her lifestyle and today can already do without insulin injections.

Sharon Stone

The Hollywood star was on the brink of life and death in 2001. A ruptured artery led to the actress suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and falling into a coma for more than a week. After a long operation, the artist’s condition returned to normal, she was discharged, but Stone was not able to return to work right away – a long unconsciousness led to impaired speech and memory, so Sharon simply could not memorize the scripts. Today the woman feels great.

Stevie Wonder

The brilliant musician was also on the verge of death, having got into an accident back in 1973. The car was being driven by a relative of Wonder’s when the car collided with the truck. The artist was in a coma for almost a week, while Stevie himself remembers almost nothing, telling only that he was in a holy place for some time. According to the artist, this moment changed his life, forcing him to look at the world from a different angle.

Michael Schumacher

The legendary race car driver was seriously injured in 2013. Having gone on vacation to a ski resort in the Alps, Schumacher decided to drive along an unprepared slope, as a result, the athlete received a serious head injury and fell into a coma for almost a month. The injury turned out to be so significant that the athlete is still undergoing treatment, but none of his family speaks about the health of the legendary racer, it is only known that Michael is undergoing rehabilitation in Switzerland and the USA.