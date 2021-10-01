See a rare photo of Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara

Mom and daughter appeared on the red carpet together

Yesterday, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills hosted the Power Of Women Gala, hosted annually by Variety magazine and Lifetime TV. The ceremony honors influential women philanthropists who have contributed to the country’s public life and charity. This year’s Variety Power Of Women winners are Rita Moreno, Channing Dungy, Katy Perry, Amanda Gorman and Lord. Among the guests of the evening also appeared Angelina Jolie, who posed for photographers with her 16-year-old daughter Zakhara.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara at the Variety Power of Women ceremony, 2021

The star of the film “Maleficent” shone on the red carpet in a pleated silk dress in coffee color with a high collar. Her eldest daughter appeared at the evening in white trousers and a flowing blouse, draped with a wide belt to match.

Angelina Jolie at the Variety Power of Women ceremony, 2021

During the ceremony, Angelina took the stage to present poet Gorman with the Variety Power of Women award. She thanked her for her courageous speech at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, saying, “The graceful girl who fearlessly took the podium on inauguration day was not only the youngest, but also the most powerful voice we could only dream of at that moment.”













