https://ria.ru/20210116/gomez-1593267154.html

Selena Gomez released a single and music video

Selena Gomez released a single and a music video – Russia news today

Selena Gomez released a single and music video

American singer and actress with Mexican roots, Selena Gomez, has unveiled a highly anticipated music video in Spanish called “De Una Vez” (“Finally”). RIA Novosti, 16.01.2021

2021-01-16T01: 56

2021-01-16T01: 56

2021-01-16T01: 56

the culture

culture News

music

Selena Gomez

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593266564_0-0:2138:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_e99f4fad9cd5376b396742db322b0b80.jpg

MOSCOW, January 16 – RIA Novosti. Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress with Mexican roots, has unveiled a highly anticipated music video in Spanish titled “De Una Vez” (“Finally”), which has garnered over five million views on Gomez’s YouTube channel and 15 million views on her Instagram over the course of a day. “This is the beginning of what I wanted to tell for so long. I hope that you will like the composition as much as I do,” she commented on the release on her Instagram. Subscribers liked the clip: “Queen”, “Goddess”, “every time it gets better”, “we love you.” The video for the song was directed by Los Perez. This is the singer’s second Spanish-language track. The first “Un Año Sin Lluvia” was released in 2010.

https://ria.ru/20210114/mandelshtam-1592936469.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593266564_178 0:1781:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_a1b9f763088ada22c25917c907abe0e5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

culture news, music, selena gomez