Selena Gomez talks about helping her fight mental illness

Selena Gomez’s recent years have been challenging due to health problems. The 29-year-old singer and actress spoke about her long struggle with mental illness, as well as new projects that keep her from giving up!

“My lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy and mental illness … all of this, to be honest, had to unsettle me. Every time I went through something, I thought: “What is this time? What else do I have to deal with? “- admitted the star in an interview with Elle.

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus erythematosus, and for several years she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The singer herself admitted that she was somewhat glad that the doctors were able to make an accurate diagnosis, but the close attention in the media again knocked her out of her rut. The star even deleted Instagram from her phone, now the star’s account is led by her assistant. “Now I am getting information in the right way. When my friends have something to tell me, they call and say, “Oh, I did it.” They no longer say: “Wait, did you see my post?”, – said Selena.

According to the star, it is the fans who make her not give up and move on. “I have to do something. After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart. Everything I am attached to has a charitable aspect. If something good doesn’t come out of it, I’m not going to do it. I don’t need money, I need people who want to fight me, ”Gomez admitted.

Recall that at the end of August will be released the series “Murders in the same building”, in which Selena Gomez played along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The plot revolves around a trio of neighbors in an upmarket Upper West Side apartment building who join forces to solve a murder near them.