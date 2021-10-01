Selena Gomez to star in a psychological thriller

https://ria.ru/20210503/gomez-1730712781.html
Selena Gomez will star in the psychological thriller "Spiral" by Petra Collins, Deadline reports.
MOSCOW, May 3 – RIA Novosti. Selena Gomez will star in the psychological thriller “Spiral” by Petra Collins, reports Deadline. The film follows a former blogger with a social media addiction. She believes that her body is literally falling apart. One of the executive producers of the project is rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, known as Drake. Previously, he was involved in the production of the TV series “Euphoria”, in which Zendaya played the main role. Selena Gomez has appeared on the big screens several times. She starred in the melodrama “A Rainy Day in New York” by Woody Allen, the comedy horror “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch and others.
