Sergei Semak: “Sochi is a qualified and experienced team, with which it is always difficult for us to play”

The head coach of the blue-white-blue – about the upcoming game against the team of Vladimir Fedotov.



Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

– Sergei Bogdanovich, on Sunday Zenit will play their third match in eight days. What is the physical condition of the team?

– I think it’s normal. The question is more about the emotional state, because the matches of the national teams and the Champions League stand out against the background of the Russian championship, and the switch does not always work out very well for the team.

– How is the restoration of Vyacheslav Karavaev going? What are the predictions for his return to the field?

– As for Karavaev, he began individual work on the field. The day after tomorrow there will be a control examination, according to the results of which it will be possible to say when he will start classes in the general group.

– Sochi was in the leading group, but then suffered two defeats in a row and slowed down a bit. How do you assess your future opponent?

– The opponent is very organized, this is a good team that represented our country in European competitions and is now fighting to get there. That says it all. A qualified, experienced team that is always difficult for us to play with.



– Emotionally, how ready is Zenit to return to the Russian Championship after a tense match against Malmo?

– Sunday’s game will just show if we can quickly switch and show a good and high-quality game.

– Today Mikhail Kerzhakov is not in training. Is everything okay with him?

– He’s all right, he is absent for family reasons. Hopefully tomorrow will be with us.

– A question for the future. Vilmar Barrios has been called up for the Colombian national team, which plays its last match on 14 October. Zenit has a game with Arsenal on the 16th. Will the situation arise like before the game against Chelsea?

– Then there was a different picture, the question was about our first home game in the Russian championship, in which he was physically unable to take part. The situation, in principle, repeats itself, but this time he will arrive a day before the match, so we hope that he will prepare. And will play or not – we’ll see. But what will be at the disposal of the club is for sure.



– Karavaev and Lovren, as you said, are on the way to the general group, but Sutormin and Chistyakov have looked pretty good lately. How difficult or easy will it be to return to the starting lineup for Karavaev and Lovren?

– Let’s see. These are our main players. The faster they get to their optimal condition, the better for our team. We have plenty of games, so every footballer is important and necessary for us.

– Serdar Azmun was a substitute in the last two matches. How likely is his appearance in the starting lineup now or later?

– And Serdar is gaining condition. Before the first game, in which he came on as a substitute, he trained very little with the team. As for the second game, we managed to work for three more days, now for a few more days. So let’s see and decide how long he is ready to play.