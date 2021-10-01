Seven races where McLaren missed out on a win

The McLaren team left Sochi Autodrom in frustrated feelings – of course, because a victory eluded her, which seemed to be on the doorstep. But shortly before the finish of the Russian Grand Prix, it began to rain, and in this situation the team’s strategists, and Lando Norris, who was in the lead until the 50th lap, did not make the best decisions. As a result, he took only 7th place.

But over the 55-year history of McLaren, such cases have happened more than once before, and the team decided to remember seven races of different years, when the anticipation of success was replaced by disappointment …

Kimi Raikkonen, European Grand Prix 2005

On the 30th lap of the race, Kimi was in the lead and overtook the laps, but blocked the wheels on braking, and a bald patch formed on the front right tire. But at that time, the regulations prescribed that tires can be changed without risking a fine for it, only in the event of a puncture, damage caused by debris on the track, or if it starts raining.

Kimi stayed on the track, but the condition of the tire was getting worse, but an even more serious problem was associated with the strongest vibration, due to which the suspension worked with great overloads. When the finish was already close, at the beginning of the last lap the suspension collapsed, and the Finn retired.

Ayrton Senna, Monaco Grand Prix, 1988

By the 54th lap of the race, Senna brought the advantage over Alain Prost, his partner, to 50 seconds. Then they began to exchange the best laps, and in this situation, not wanting to risk and miss the winning double, the team asked both to slow down.

After that, on lap 67, when 11 laps remained before the finish line, Ayrton hit the barrier in the Portier corner. Even the team has different interpretations of this story. The version, most forgiving for the Brazilian’s pride, was that the accident was associated with a slow puncture of one of the tires. Other theories suggest that Senna somehow lost the excellent rhythm that he held on previous laps, understeer occurred, and it all ended with a bump on the bump stop.

But this version seems to be the most convincing: he struck along the barrier from the inner side of the track, and the car bounced off to the opposite bump stop. There was no video footage of this episode, and the driver himself did not explain what happened at all. Since the accident happened not far from where he lived, Ayrton got out of the cockpit and just went home.

Mika Hakkinen, 1999 Italian Grand Prix

Mika was in the lead, half way ahead of Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine, with whom he was in dispute for the title, by 8 seconds, but in the chicane Rettifilo made a mistake. He turned on the wrong gear, which should have been included, the car turned around, and she was off the track.

Mika usually hardly shows his emotions, but then his feelings could be guessed by the way he threw the steering wheel and gloves, and then the operator on board the helicopter caught the Finn in the camera lens when he was sitting on the ground with his head down …

Mika later recalled: “I sat under a tree to pull myself together, but it was all in vain. I cried…”.

However, this did not stop him from winning the title that year.

Keke Rosberg, Australian Grand Prix 1986

The 1986 season finale, held in Adelaide, left more than positive memories, because the team won that race, and Alain Prost won the title, although the likelihood of winning in the individual competition was small, because the Williams cars were much faster.

Less remembered is the fact that for Keke Rosberg, world champion in 1982, this was the last race in Formula 1, after which he retired. But it ended for him with a retirement due to a punctured wheel, when 20 laps remained before the finish line, although before that Rosberg had been in the lead for 55 laps.

The finale of his career could have been fabulous, but it turned out to be a failure. Considering that Prost needed a victory to win the title, about Rosberg’s retirement one can only say: “So, not destiny …”

James Hunt, 1977 Canadian Grand Prix

There is no worse when teammates collide on the track. And the worst scenario is when the team loses victory because of this. But this is exactly what happened in Canada in October 1977 at the Mosport Park circuit, where James Hunt and Mario Andretti, the Lotus racer, claimed the victory. They were already one circle ahead of everyone else, except for Jochen Massa, Hunt’s partner.

When the leaders caught up with the German, Hunt tried to take advantage of the situation to get ahead of Andretti, but hit Massa’s car. James in his hearts threatened him with his fist, and then hit the marshal. It turned out ugly.

Lewis Hamilton, Brazilian Grand Prix, 2012

Shortly before the start, it began to drizzle slightly, it became slippery, but not enough to put on rain tires. When it poured harder, Lewis, like most, went to the pits for intermediate tires. But his teammate Jenson Button and Nico Hulkenberg from Force India chose to stay on the track, and then the rain stopped, as a result they were ahead of everyone.

However, a safety car drove onto the track, their advantage was leveled, after which Lewis got ahead of both, and it seemed that the path to victory was open. But Hulkenberg decided to counterattack, made a mistake in braking in front of the Esca, which bears the name of Senna, and crashed into the front left wheel of Lewis’ McLaren, breaking the suspension on his car.

In general, Hamilton’s last race for the Woking team did not end as everyone had hoped. However, the victory went to Jenson, and it was great.

David Coulthard, European Grand Prix 1999

It was raining, in some corners it intensified, most of the riders went to the pits for intermediate tires, but the McLaren driver, who was in the lead in the race, preferred to stay on slicks. Sounds like the story that happened in Sochi last Sunday, don’t you agree? However, that was exactly 22 years ago at the Nurburgring.

The weather in the Eifel Highlands was, as always, unpredictable, which caused chaos on the track. The race was then commented on by Martin Brandl, who said: “Each new lap is a new adventure.”

David Coulthard had a great opportunity to win his third win of the season, which would allow him to close the gap with the championship leader to three points two stages before the end of the season. However, hopes were dashed when by the 37th lap the track became even more slippery.

David locked his wheels on braking before corner 4 and slowly pushed into the barrier. It is a rare case when I had to part with claims to the title as a result of such a “soft” contact with the bump stop.